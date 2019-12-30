How to find out more about major plans for Chesterfield Canal

Residents are invited to a special event to find out more about major plans to further develop the Chesterfield Canal.

Members of the Chesterfield Canal Trust are preparing a planning application to restore the waterway from Eckington Road Bridge to the Chesterfield borough boundary near Renishaw.

Members of Chesterfield Canal Trust.

The application will be submitted in February and ahead of this a public consultation event is taking place at the trust’s Hollingwood Hub, on Works Road, on Friday, January 10 and Saturday, January 11.