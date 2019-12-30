How to find out more about major plans for Chesterfield Canal

Residents are invited to a special event to find out more about major plans to further develop the Chesterfield Canal.
Members of the Chesterfield Canal Trust are preparing a planning application to restore the waterway from Eckington Road Bridge to the Chesterfield borough boundary near Renishaw.
The application will be submitted in February and ahead of this a public consultation event is taking place at the trust’s Hollingwood Hub, on Works Road, on Friday, January 10 and Saturday, January 11.