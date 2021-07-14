How 'exciting' new Chesterfield venue will help people get back into work

Loundsley Green Community Trust (LGCT) has launched the new venture next to its recently revamped community centre serving the west of Chesterfield

The trust hopes the new centre, called The Green: Training and Enterprise Centre, is being launched at an ideal moment as residents try to get back into employment.

LGCT trustee Ian Birchmore said: “This is a really exciting addition to the amenities available to people in the area.

Loundsley Green Community Trust team include trustee Ian Birchmore, food bank manager Yvonne Birchmore, manager Catherine Crofts and trustee Paul Davies.

"At a time when many people are looking at self-employment as a way back into paid work, this facility provides an ideal first step for any new business.

"We will also continue to provide our free Enterprise Coaching service to ensure that people taking their first steps into running a business have all the support they need.”

The trust already provides support to people who want to leave unemployment and work for themselves – through its enterprise coaching programme more than 70 local people

have returned to work by starting their own businesses.

LGCT hopes The Green will enhance the service it offers by providing start-up office space for five new businesses, plus training and meeting rooms helping people to pick up the job skills they need.

The enterprise centre has come about after the trust too over an ex-vicarage and garden next door on Arden Close in Loundsley Green.

Earlier this year a group calling themselves the ‘Warriors of Warmth’ (WOW) descended on the community centre to install a complete central heating system for free.

Just like the TV equivalent of DIY SOS, businesses from the town and further afield gave their time and expertise without payment.

The former heating system was inefficient, costing the community centre significant amounts in heating bills ever year.

Members of the trust said they were ‘so grateful’ for the help of local businesses, and described it as ‘a magnificent effort by sacrificial people’.

The five upstairs offices are available at competitive rents, inclusive of utility and broadband costs.

Further details are available by contacting the enterprise email at [email protected]