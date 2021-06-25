How a Chesterfield boy is raising money to help Gracie Spinks’ family care for her horse

Four-year-old Arlo Hill, of Newbold, has decided to walk laps around local parks for a week while in fancy dress.

His fundraising is due to get underway this weekend – and he has already brought in nearly £400.

Arlo Hill, seen here dressed as Spiderman, is a fundraising superhero.

The money he raises will go towards helping Gracie’s family look after her horse, Paddy.

Rebecca, Arlo’s mum, said he wanted to fundraise after seeing her upset following Gracie’s tragic death last week.

“What happened to Gracie was an absolute tragedy and so many people are doing things to help,” said 42-year-old Rebecca.

“I’m so proud of Arlo – he’s a wonderful and caring little boy.

Gracie Spinks with her beloved horse, Paddy.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who has donated so far – we’re overwhelmed by the support and we know the money will help Gracie’s family care for Paddy at this very difficult time.”

Anyone who would like to sponsor Arlo can contact Rebecca via her Facebook – www.facebook.com/rebecca.l.hill.92.

Rebecca, who knew Gracie, also paid tribute to her.

“She was a beautiful girl inside and out who always had a smile,” she said.

“She will always be missed and never forgotten.”

Gracie, 23, who was from the Chesterfield area, adored horses.

After her death, Abbey Griffin set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help Gracie’s family look after Paddy.

Nearly £12,000 has so far been raised.

On the page, Abbey said: “Gracie was a beautiful girl.

“At just 23-years-old she had already touched so many people’s lives and what gorgeous memories she leaves behind.

“She was a caring and loving individual and was always happy to help.”

Many of those who have donated have added their own tributes to Gracie.

Nicola Jaine said: “What a beautiful, outgoing and friendly young lady. It was a pleasure to have met you.”

Lawson Howling added: “It’s hard to articulate the sense of loss suffered by so many.

“She radiated warmth and kindness.

“Seeing her just brightened your day.

“My most sincere condolences to her friends and family.”

To donate to Abbey’s GoFundMe page, visit https://bit.ly/3qrPEKZ.