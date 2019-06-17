Housebuilder serves up a tasty treat for RSPCA animals in Chesterfield

A Chesterfield animal charity has thanked a housebuilder for its 'lovely gesture' after receiving food for cats and dogs in its care.

The team at Bellway East Midlands, which is building new homes at Brailsford Park in Wingerworth, set up a collection point for animal food to be donated at its head office.

Steph McCawley, far right, and Graham Carter, second right, from the RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch, are pictured receiving animal food from Chris Bray and Linda Linacre, of housebuilder Bellway East Midlands.Also pictured is Pollyana, a 12-year-old Lakeland Terrier Patterdale cross.

A proportion of the food was donated to RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, which works to re-home pets in the area.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer of the RSPCA Chesterfield branch, said: “I’m really thankful for Bellway’s generosity and their kind donation.

“It is such a lovely gesture and it will go to good use here for both the cats and dogs.”

In total, the housebuilder has supported seven different animal charities across the East Midlands.

Carolyne Watkinson, sales director for Bellway East Midlands, said: "We are extremely proud of how our staff have clubbed together to support this worthy cause – they are clearly real animal lovers.

“We are committed to helping different charities within the areas in which we build new homes, so we set up a collection point to encourage staff to donate animal food and we were so pleased with the response.

“RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire is a fantastic rescue centre which makes such a difference to so many animals, so we are really happy to be able to offer them support.”

The branch re-homes more than 1,000 animals a year and cares for up to 136 animals at any one time.

It is currently requesting donations of food can lid covers, kettles, collars, leads, brushes, large animal scales, food weighing scales, dog beds, cat carriers and cat beds.

More information on how you can donate can be found at chesterfield-rspca.org.uk

