Hometown heroes assemble to celebrate Tupton carnival

The annual carnival brought the village out in force.

The traditional street procession ended up at the rugby club, where a fairground, food, and an exciting entertainment arena lay in wait.

A spokesman for the event said: Thank you to everyone who came to enjoy the day, thankfully the rain came and went and left us with a beautiful afternoon even if it was a bit windy in parts.

"Massive thank you to everyone who volunteered to set up and marshal the parade."

Wonder Women in waiting, Gracie Shaw and Maisie Baston. Eric Gregory

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Lewis Wheatcroft. Eric Gregory

Carnival queen Skye Fullwood and her attendants. Eric Gregory

Tom Bryne and daughter Niamh. Eric Gregory

