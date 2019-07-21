Hometown heroes assemble to celebrate Tupton carnival
Tupton carnival was a day for superheroes, as residents paraded through the streets paying homage to classic comic characters to kick off a day of family fun.
The annual carnival brought the village out in force.
The traditional street procession ended up at the rugby club, where a fairground, food, and an exciting entertainment arena lay in wait.
A spokesman for the event said: Thank you to everyone who came to enjoy the day, thankfully the rain came and went and left us with a beautiful afternoon even if it was a bit windy in parts.
"Massive thank you to everyone who volunteered to set up and marshal the parade."
Wonder Women in waiting, Gracie Shaw and Maisie Baston.