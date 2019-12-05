Homes plan for Chesterfield garages site

Nearly 50 Chesterfield garages could be demolished to make way for assisted living accommodation.

Plans have been unveiled to build six “self-contained, single-storey complex behavioural bungalows” and six “self-contained assisted living apartments” across two blocks on land bordered by Bank Street, Catherine Street and Chester Street, as well as a new through road linking Bank Street and Chester Street.

The garages off Bank Street which are set to be demolished.

The site is currently home to 46 garages.

A planning application has now been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council, the local planning authority, seeking permission for the scheme.

In a design and access statement to accompany the application, Factor 9 Design, the agent acting on behalf of London-based applicant Chesterfield SSL, said: “The scheme provides a real opportunity to enhance the site, provide much-needed assisted housing and improve the appearance of the site.

“The site is located in the centre of a residential and commercial area where there are local amenities, good access roads and transport links. This lends the site to a residential development.

“The proposed units are to all be 24-hour assisted living units. There is an identified need in Chesterfield for this type of accommodation. The proposed units seek to address this.”

Up to 32 full-time jobs would be created – 20 working in shifts in the bungalows and 12 in the apartments.

The council’s economic development unit has said it is “supportive” of the scheme.

In a letter to the council’s planning department, a spokesman said: “Given the nature of the proposal, there will be employment, training and supply chain opportunities created during the construction phase of the development.

“It is recommended that a local labour/ supply chain clause is negotiated.

“The procedure of securing benefits for local communities from development activity meets the objectives of the council’s corporate plan and the Chesterfield Local Plan coresStrategy 2011-31.”

However, concern has been raised at the loss of the garages.

Derbyshire County Council said Councillor Ron Mihaly, Labour member for Boythorpe and Brampton South division, which includes the site, “supports the development in principle”, but said: “Many of the existing garage owners live in the vicinity and therefore there will be additional parking pressure.”

A decision on the application is expected by the end of February.