Hollyoaks episode starring Derbyshire’s Jack Reynolds, 107, set to air

Jack Reynolds with cast and crew on the Hollyoaks' set. Picture submitted.
The Hollyoaks’ episode starring Derbyshire’s adored Jack Reynolds - who reached the grand old age of 107 earlier this year - is due to air.

Jack filmed with cast and crew from the hit soap in April, breaking his fourth Guinness world record as the oldest person to perform as a supporting artist in a TV show.

The episode will be on E4 at 7pm on Friday and Channel 4 at 6.30pm on Monday.

TV listings give a taste of what viewers can expect from the show: “Maxine receives some words of wisdom from an elderly man outside the hospital.”

Jack became the oldest person to get a tattoo at 104, the oldest to ride a rollercoaster at 105 and the oldest to take on a zip wire at 106.

He has raised thousands of pounds with his various charity challenges while having the time of his life - and capturing the hearts of millions of people across the world.

Giving the secret to a long and happy life, Jack - who worked at Staveley Works for 40 years before retiring in 1975 - once famously said: "Work hard, always smile, get plenty of fresh air and last but not least have a tot of Grouse whisky in your tea in the morning and a tot before bed."