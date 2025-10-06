Seeds have been sown to turn a former florist’s shop and workshop/garage and part-time florist’s shop into holiday let accommodation.

A planning application has been submitted by Mr and Mrs Renshaw seeking permission to convert and alter an outbuilding at 3 Mansfield Road, Creswell. The building is detached from a main house on the site.

The proposal is aimed a creating a small holiday cottage accommodating 1–4 guests. Alterations would involve increasing the height of the single storey building to create a usable first floor, allowing the insertion of two bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. Despite the upgrade in height and use, the design seeks to “retain the character and form of a traditional barn”, according to a statement in support of the application. The statement says the plan: “represents sustainable development by reusing an existing structure for a new economic purpose in a manner that respects environmental and social considerations.”

Katherine Wainscoat of 1 Mansfield Road wrote to Bolsover District Council stating: “I object to the proposed height of the property from 4.9m to 6.6m. I feel that this will have a significant effect on the light in my garden, kitchen and back bedroom. I object to the large upstairs window at the front of the property as I feel this will have an impact on the privacy of some of my garden and kitchen. I also feel it is not in keeping with the surrounding properties.

"However I do not object to the existing property being converted into holiday accommodation. I feel it could be kept at the existing height and extended further into the rear of 3 Mansfield Road garden.”

The application is pending a decision by the council.