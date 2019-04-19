High Peak Trail stretch remains closed after lorry crashes into Listed bridge

A stretch of the High Peak Trail remains closed after a bridge which carried it over the B5056 was demolished - following a lorry collision

The county council removed the Listed bridge after a lorry crashed into it on Wednesday 17 April and is now seeking alternative ways allow trail users to use the full length of the trail.

Part of the trail remains closed

The High Peak Trail stretches 17.5 miles from High Peak Junction near Cromford to Dowlow near Buxton.

Middleton Top Visitor Centre and car park will remain open - allowing visitors to access the High Peak trail down to High Peak Junction and the Cromford Canal.

The High Peak Trail will remain open to just beyond Harborough Rocks where the Limestone Way crosses the Trail -this closure will be in place up to where the trail crosses the B5056.

Visitors can also park at Minninglow or Parsley Hay which are at the other side of the closure.

Derbyshire county councillor Simon Spencer said: “The High Peak Trail is popular with walkers, cyclists and horse riders and we’re looking at what potential measures we can put in place to allow people to keep enjoying this well-used section of the route while the bridge is rebuilt.”