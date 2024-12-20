Heritage feature must remain in Grade II listed house in north Derbyshire

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 15:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Planners have refused an application to remove a stone table from a Grade II listed house in north Derbyshire.

Lee Jenkins of Plover Hill Farm, Wetlands Lane, Brimington, applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for consent to remove the feature from a utility room to make more space in the 19th century farmhouse. He proposed to re-site the stone table in the garden.

However, an officer’s report to the council said that the table was in place prior to renovation work on the house and that the room is still usable with the table remaining in position.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report which was put before the planning commitee recommended refusal of the application, stating: “The table proposed to be removed from the building is an integral and important feature of the building, fundamental to its history and significance, the removal of this is therefore harmful to the character and significance of the building.”

Related topics:Grade IIChesterfield Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice