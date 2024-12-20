Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Planners have refused an application to remove a stone table from a Grade II listed house in north Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Jenkins of Plover Hill Farm, Wetlands Lane, Brimington, applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for consent to remove the feature from a utility room to make more space in the 19th century farmhouse. He proposed to re-site the stone table in the garden.

However, an officer’s report to the council said that the table was in place prior to renovation work on the house and that the room is still usable with the table remaining in position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report which was put before the planning commitee recommended refusal of the application, stating: “The table proposed to be removed from the building is an integral and important feature of the building, fundamental to its history and significance, the removal of this is therefore harmful to the character and significance of the building.”