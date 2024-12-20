Heritage feature must remain in Grade II listed house in north Derbyshire
Lee Jenkins of Plover Hill Farm, Wetlands Lane, Brimington, applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for consent to remove the feature from a utility room to make more space in the 19th century farmhouse. He proposed to re-site the stone table in the garden.
However, an officer’s report to the council said that the table was in place prior to renovation work on the house and that the room is still usable with the table remaining in position.
The report which was put before the planning commitee recommended refusal of the application, stating: “The table proposed to be removed from the building is an integral and important feature of the building, fundamental to its history and significance, the removal of this is therefore harmful to the character and significance of the building.”
