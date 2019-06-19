Here's what new Staveley apartments will look like after plans to transform pub are approved

Plans have been approved to transform a Staveley pub into new apartments.

Plans by Chesterfield-based A-Rock Construction for 16 one-bed apartments at the site of the All Inn at Lowgates have been given the green light by Chesterfield Borough Council.

The pub will be converted into six apartments and four new apartment blocks will be built in the car park of the existing pub.

The plans state: "The proposals put forward for this application create a considered development that is sympathetic to both the existing character of Staveley and that of the open countryside beyond.

"The development will provide 16 new apartments offering a mixture of much needed one bed homes."

