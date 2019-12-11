Here is the list of all the Chesterfield polling stations for tomorrow's general election

After weeks of political campaigning from politicians and activists, tomorrow, voters will cast their vote in the General Election.

Those who did not opt to vote by post or proxy will need to go to the station designated on their polling card. Voters do not need to bring this card with them to vote.

Many schools are being used as polling stations, but none will close.

Here is a full list of all the polling stations in the Chesterfield constituency.

Birdholme Working Men's Club, Rothervale Road, Hasland, S40 2TP

Boythorpe Community Centre, Hunloke Avenue, Boythorpe, S40 2PF

Brimington Community Centre, Heywood Street, Brimington, S43 1DB

Burns Close Community Centre, Grangewood, Chesterfield, S40 2SW

Cavendish Junior School, Community Room, Edmund Street, S41 8TD

Christ Church Primary School, Tapton View Road, Chesterfield

Derby Road Methodist Church, Jawbones Hill, Chesterfield, S40 2EN

Devonshire Court, Wheeldon Crescent, Brimington, S43 1AR

Duckmanton Methodist Chapel, Duckmanton Road, S44 5HG

Edensor Court, Common Room, Lumsdale Road, S43 3NR

Eventide Rest Room, Cherry Tree Grove, Off Lansbury Avenue/Blunt Avenue, S43 3AF

Friends Meeting House, Meeting Room, Brockwell Lane, S40 4AG

Guide Hall, Committee Room, St. Margaret`s Drive, S40 4SX

Hady Pavilion, Mobile Unit, Hady Lane, S41 0DJ

Hall on The Green (Studio 1), (Formerly Ulverston Rd Methodist Church), Ulverston Road, S41 8EQ

Hasland Baptist Church, Eyre Street East, Hasland, S41 0PE

Hasland Methodist Church, Hampton Street, Hasland, S41 0LH

Hasland Resource Centre, Heathervale Road, Hasland, S41 0HY

Henry Bradley Infants School, (Nursery), Princess Street, S43 1HR

Hollingwood Community Room, Laburnum Street, Hollingwood, S43 2JJ

Holmebrook Valley Family Centre, Wardgate Way, Holme Hall, S40 4SL

Loundsley Green Church Hall, Pennine Way, Loundsley Green, S40 4ND

Loundsley Green Community Centre, Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green, S40 4RF

Mallard Court Common Room, Pullman Close, Lowgates, S43 3TG

Manor Centre, Manor Road, Brimington, S43 1NT

Methodist Church, Manor Road, Brimington, S43 1NT

Mobile Unit Holland Road, Holland Road, Old Whittington, S41 9DW

Monkwood Road Common Room, Monkwood Road, Off Cordwell Avenue, S41 8DG

Newbold Community Association, Newbold Road, (at the junction with Highfield Lane), S41 8RJ

Norbriggs Primary School, (Nursery Building), Norbriggs Road, S43 3BU

Old Whittington Resource Centre, Old Whittington Miners Welfare, Station Lane, S41 9NL

Peter Webster Centre, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, S41 8LQ

Poolsbrook Social Welfare Centre, Cottage Close, Poolsbrook, S43 3LP

Room 1, The Speedwell Rooms, Inkersall Road, S43 3JL

Spiritualist Centre, 55-57 Baden Powell Road, Chesterfield, S40 2SL

St Andrews United Reformed Church Hall, 187 Newbold Road, (Near junction with Tapton View Road), S41 7BE

St Augustine`s Church, St Augustine`s Road, Chesterfield, S40 2SF

St Barnabas Church, Albert Road, New Whittington, S43 2BH

St Leonard's Mission, Hartington Road, Spital, S41 0HE

St Marks Church (Lounge), St Mark`s Road, Brampton, S40 1DH

St Thomas Church, Chatsworth Road, Brampton, S40 3AW

Staveley and Barrow Hill Community Rooms, 47 High Street, Staveley, S43 3UU

Storrs Road Methodist Church, Upper Moor Street, Off Storrs Road, S40 3PY

The Bungalow at 102 Harehill Road, Grangewood, Chesterfield, S40 2JY

The Hollies, Sutton Crescent, Inkersall, S43 3SP

The Hop Flower, Beeley Close, Inkersall, S43 3EB

The Lockoford Inn, Lockoford Lane, S41 0TQ

The Olde House, Loundsley Green Road, S40 4RN

The Riverside , Hollis Lane, Chesterfield, S41 7RE

Walton Evangelical Church, Moorland View Road, Walton, S40 3DD

Whitecotes School, Whitecotes Lane, Walton, S40 3HJ

Wimborne Crescent Common Room, Wimborne Crescent, Off Salisbury Avenue, S41 8PT

Winster Court, Newland Dale, Off Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, S41 7QJ