Here is the list of all the Chesterfield polling stations for tomorrow's general election

After weeks of political campaigning from politicians and activists, tomorrow, voters will cast their vote in the General Election.
Those who did not opt to vote by post or proxy will need to go to the station designated on their polling card. Voters do not need to bring this card with them to vote.
Many schools are being used as polling stations, but none will close.
Here is a full list of all the polling stations in the Chesterfield constituency.
Birdholme Working Men's Club, Rothervale Road, Hasland, S40 2TP
Boythorpe Community Centre, Hunloke Avenue, Boythorpe, S40 2PF
Brimington Community Centre, Heywood Street, Brimington, S43 1DB
Burns Close Community Centre, Grangewood, Chesterfield, S40 2SW
Cavendish Junior School, Community Room, Edmund Street, S41 8TD
Christ Church Primary School, Tapton View Road, Chesterfield
Derby Road Methodist Church, Jawbones Hill, Chesterfield, S40 2EN
Devonshire Court, Wheeldon Crescent, Brimington, S43 1AR
Duckmanton Methodist Chapel, Duckmanton Road, S44 5HG
Edensor Court, Common Room, Lumsdale Road, S43 3NR
Eventide Rest Room, Cherry Tree Grove, Off Lansbury Avenue/Blunt Avenue, S43 3AF
Friends Meeting House, Meeting Room, Brockwell Lane, S40 4AG
Guide Hall, Committee Room, St. Margaret`s Drive, S40 4SX
Hady Pavilion, Mobile Unit, Hady Lane, S41 0DJ
Hall on The Green (Studio 1), (Formerly Ulverston Rd Methodist Church), Ulverston Road, S41 8EQ
Hasland Baptist Church, Eyre Street East, Hasland, S41 0PE
Hasland Methodist Church, Hampton Street, Hasland, S41 0LH
Hasland Resource Centre, Heathervale Road, Hasland, S41 0HY
Henry Bradley Infants School, (Nursery), Princess Street, S43 1HR
Hollingwood Community Room, Laburnum Street, Hollingwood, S43 2JJ
Holmebrook Valley Family Centre, Wardgate Way, Holme Hall, S40 4SL
Loundsley Green Church Hall, Pennine Way, Loundsley Green, S40 4ND
Loundsley Green Community Centre, Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green, S40 4RF
Mallard Court Common Room, Pullman Close, Lowgates, S43 3TG
Manor Centre, Manor Road, Brimington, S43 1NT
Methodist Church, Manor Road, Brimington, S43 1NT
Mobile Unit Holland Road, Holland Road, Old Whittington, S41 9DW
Monkwood Road Common Room, Monkwood Road, Off Cordwell Avenue, S41 8DG
Newbold Community Association, Newbold Road, (at the junction with Highfield Lane), S41 8RJ
Norbriggs Primary School, (Nursery Building), Norbriggs Road, S43 3BU
Old Whittington Resource Centre, Old Whittington Miners Welfare, Station Lane, S41 9NL
Peter Webster Centre, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, S41 8LQ
Poolsbrook Social Welfare Centre, Cottage Close, Poolsbrook, S43 3LP
Room 1, The Speedwell Rooms, Inkersall Road, S43 3JL
Spiritualist Centre, 55-57 Baden Powell Road, Chesterfield, S40 2SL
St Andrews United Reformed Church Hall, 187 Newbold Road, (Near junction with Tapton View Road), S41 7BE
St Augustine`s Church, St Augustine`s Road, Chesterfield, S40 2SF
St Barnabas Church, Albert Road, New Whittington, S43 2BH
St Leonard's Mission, Hartington Road, Spital, S41 0HE
St Marks Church (Lounge), St Mark`s Road, Brampton, S40 1DH
St Thomas Church, Chatsworth Road, Brampton, S40 3AW
Staveley and Barrow Hill Community Rooms, 47 High Street, Staveley, S43 3UU
Storrs Road Methodist Church, Upper Moor Street, Off Storrs Road, S40 3PY
The Bungalow at 102 Harehill Road, Grangewood, Chesterfield, S40 2JY
The Hollies, Sutton Crescent, Inkersall, S43 3SP
The Hop Flower, Beeley Close, Inkersall, S43 3EB
The Lockoford Inn, Lockoford Lane, S41 0TQ
The Olde House, Loundsley Green Road, S40 4RN
The Riverside , Hollis Lane, Chesterfield, S41 7RE
Walton Evangelical Church, Moorland View Road, Walton, S40 3DD
Whitecotes School, Whitecotes Lane, Walton, S40 3HJ
Wimborne Crescent Common Room, Wimborne Crescent, Off Salisbury Avenue, S41 8PT
Winster Court, Newland Dale, Off Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, S41 7QJ