This year will see a number of notable building projects change Chesterfield’s iconic skyline – from the new office block at Chesterfield Waterside to the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre on the Donut roundabout.

And there are plenty still in the pipeline, with numerous further developments planned across the district over the coming years – from hotels to housing developments and railway depots to riverside apartments.

Here are some of the major developments to look out for in the coming years…

PEAK PEAK is an all year leisure, education, wellness and entertainment destination set in 300 acres of reclaimed parkland between Sheepbridge and Unstone Green, on the edge of Chesterfield. Highlights include an indoor adventure activity centre, a lake, events space and amphitheatre.

Chesterfield Waterside Chesterfield Waterside is one of the largest regeneration projects in the UK. The £320 million scheme is transforming the former Trebor factory and Arnold Laver timber yard sites with housing, apartments, offices, a hotel, canal basin and car park.

Chesterfield Waterside Work on a seven-storey office block at the Chesterfield Waterside development is progressing well.

Walton Works An artist's impression of the £56 million Walton Works development, which will see the restoration and conversion of the Grade II*-listed Walton Works building and Mill Terrace. The scheme will see about 3,800 sq metres of retail floor space, a public house and residential development.