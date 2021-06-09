Here are more than a dozen dramatic building developments set to transform Chesterfield borough in the coming years
We look into our crystal ball and look at the Chesterfield borough developments that will have people talking in the next few years.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:15 pm
This year will see a number of notable building projects change Chesterfield’s iconic skyline – from the new office block at Chesterfield Waterside to the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre on the Donut roundabout.
And there are plenty still in the pipeline, with numerous further developments planned across the district over the coming years – from hotels to housing developments and railway depots to riverside apartments.
Here are some of the major developments to look out for in the coming years…
