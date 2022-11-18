News you can trust since 1855
Some of the places where you can keep warm this winter.

Here are 18 places in Chesterfield offering 'Warm Spaces' - as the energy crisis bites

Currently there are 18 places open to provide a warm space for those in need in Chesterfield.

By James Salt
4 minutes ago

With the colder months arriving, a range of local churches and community organisations are offering a warm space for people to stay.

These spaces are completely free to use, with some offering hot drinks and food, as well as offering activities and support.

Energy prices rose sharply in October, and with uncertainty surrounding any future changes to the government’s budgets, warm spaces could prove to be a lifeline for those struggling to afford to keep their homes warm.

This list includes places where you can keep warm over the winter period, and with Derbyshire County Council offering the ‘Warm Spaces Fund’ to support organisations opening their doors for those in need, there could be more added over the coming months.

Here are the ‘Warm Spaces’ currently available:

1. Chesterfield Baptist Church

Renew Wellbeing Café - Wednesdays at 10am ‘Who Let the Dads Out’ - Once a month on Saturdays 9.30am to 11am. Waste Not Café - First Sunday of month 6pm to 7.30pm

Photo: Google

2. Staveley Edge Centre

All opening times will include free tea / coffee, phone charging and biscuits. Tuesday 1.30pm to 3pm Thursday 12.30pm to 3.30pm Thursday fortnightly 6pm to 7.30pm

Photo: Google

3. Inkersall Methodist Church

A free warm space / coffee morning offering hot drinks, biscuits and toasted teacakes. Tuesdays 9am to 1pm

Photo: Google

4. Loundsley Green Methodist Church

A free warm space called ‘Welcome Wednesdays’ offering hot drinks, toast, biscuits. Wednesday 10am to 12.30pm

Photo: Google

