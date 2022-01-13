‘Help us learn to live with virus’: Mobile Covid vaccination clinic rolls into Chesterfield

It operated throughout Thursday and will also be available at The Hub, next to Eden Mobility in Low Pavement, between 10am and 3pm on Friday.

An NHS spokesperson said: “It’s in an effort to reach those who either keep meaning to get their life-saving first, second or booster dose but haven't got round to it – or those who still have some questions about the vaccine which they would like to talk through.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clinical director for Chesterfield and Dronfield, Dr Peter-John Flann, at a mobile Covid vaccination clinic in Chesterfield town centre. Pictures by Brian Eyre.

“The mobile unit will be able to offer first doses to anyone over the age of 16, second doses to anyone over the age of 16 who has waited at least eight weeks since their first dose and the booster vaccination to anyone over the age of 18 where it has been three months (91 days) since they received their second dose.

“There are no appointments needed, people can just walk-in.”

According to Government statistics for Chesterfield, 82,381 people have had their first dose, 77,155 have had their second, and 61,534 have had their booster or third jab.

Vaccines Minister and MP for Erewash in Derbyshire, Maggie Throup, said: “Thanks to the pace and scale of our Covid-19 vaccination programme, we are in a much better position than this time last year.

Rachel Thorley getting a job from nurse Carol Gavins.

“We are doing everything we can to reach those who haven’t yet come forward for their jabs.

“The offer of a vaccine will always be available, it’s not too late.

“Please come forward as soon as you can so we can learn to live with this virus.”