Help and support is available for Tinnitus sufferers living in Chesterfield

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Tinnitus Support Group are reaching out to sufferers of Tinnitus to let them know that help and support is available to help them manage their Tinnitus.

Tinnitus is a condition which is characterised by ringing or noises in the head or ears, which has no external source.

The onset of Tinnitus can be very frightening and can lead to anxiety and depression. Many sufferers feel isolated and it can affect their daily family and social lives.

Audrey Carlin, founder member of the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Tinnitus Support Group, said: “Our local group helps those suffering from Tinnitus, to develop a ‘toolbox of techniques’ to help them manage the condition.”

Group member, Judith Power, said: “I had been suffering with tinnitus for many years but was going through a very stressful time when I met Audrey.

“I had always had poor sleep pattern but due to the stress of caring I was almost unable to sleep at all leaving me exhausted and unable to concentrate.

“I was struggling to do my job and felt like I couldn’t go on.”

The group is organising an event for sufferers to come along to find out what help is available from the local group as well as the British Tinnitus Association.

The event is taking place on Monday, February 3, from 1pm to 3pm at Monkey Park, in Chester Street, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Judith said: “Listening to Audrey inspired me to join the group and it has changed my life for the better.

“I have learned how to use mindfulness and meditation to cope with the tinnitus and other stress in my life and by talking and listening to other members of the group we can help each other as well as ourselves.

“All the information at the group is valid and reliable and access to current research is interesting and helpful.

“The group is extremely supportive and inclusive and has given me a more positive outlook on life.”

The group is also pleased to welcome the British Tinnitus Association to talk about the tinnitus research they are involved with and their campaign for Tinnitus to be high on the political agenda.

For more information about the meeting or to get help call 01246 380415.