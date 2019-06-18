Heartbroken sister of man killed in M1 crash pays tribute to her "beautiful little brother"

The heartbroken sister of a man killed in a crash on the M1 has paid tribute to him, describing him as a ‘beautiful and dear soul'.

Last week police named Alexandru Murgeanu, 22, from Mansfield, as the second man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the northbound M1 between J34 and J35.

The crash, which happened at around 8.30am on June 7, also killed 44-year-old Jason Mercer.

Alexandru was driving a silver Ford Transit van and Jason, from Rotherham, was behind the wheel of a silver Ford Focus.

A lorry, driven by a 39-year-old man from Hull, was also involved in the crash.

The HGV driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been bailed.

Alexandru’s heartbroken sister has paid tribute to her brother after the crash, saying he will always be her ‘beautiful little brother’.

Andreea Murgeanu said: “Beautiful and dear soul, I can’t even believe that you have taken a part of me.

“You left behind many people who love you and who are doing their best to take you home.

“I don't even have strength to tell everyone what happened. I immensely miss you and it’s left the biggest hole in my soul.

“You will always be my beautiful little brother. I hope you watch us from up there and see that people love you.”

Alexandru’s family described him as a boy ‘with many plans who everyone loved’.

In a heartbreaking final post on Facebook, Alexandru uploaded a photo of himself with the caption ‘Smile, tomorrow can be worse’.

In a statement issued by Alexandru’s family, his relatives said: “Alex was a boy with many plans and everyone loved him.

“His death has hit us very hard. All of our family and friends feel his absence, we miss him.”

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 196 of June 7.