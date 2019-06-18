Have your say on controversial housing development near Chesterfield

A councillor is urging people to have their say as part of an independent review into a controversial housing development.

As reported at the end of last year, residents and campaigners spoke out after councillors approved plans for almost 200 new homes off Ankerbold Road, Tupton.

Liberal Democrat councillor Ross Shipman, who represents Tupton on North East Derbyshire District Council, now says an independent review is taking place into the sale of the land and the planning approval.

Anyone who wishes to submit evidence should email vincent.king@weightmans.com by the end of Wednesday.

Coun Shipman said: "I appreciate this turnaround is very short, but please submit all your evidence and experiences of this process so we can stop this development."

The report is due to be completed at the beginning of July, he added.