Have you seen missing 10 year old from Chesterfield?

Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 10 year old from Chesterfield.

Ellie Johnson was last seen on Friday, May 24 at 3pm in Chesterfield.

Have you seen missing Ellie Johnson?

READ MORE: Driver escapes with minor injuries after Chesterfield crash

She is described as white, 4ft tall with shoulder length blonde hair.

She was wearing an England coat in blue, Karrimor yellow, black and blue jeans, blue pumps and was riding a scooter.

READ MORE: Appeal to find 'beloved' sculpture stolen from Derbyshire pub

Anyone that has seen her or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 862 of May 24.