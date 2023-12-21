Gypsy households' caravan park plan on Derbyshire land intended for equestrian use sparks council 'hoodwink' claim

Objections have been raised about an application for a residential caravan site for four Gypsy households on a rural site in north Derbyshire.

The proposal by Kane Sykes is for a site north of Padley Wood Lane, Pilsley. Mr Sykes’ application to North East Derbyshire District Council seeks change of use of the land near Stretton View and includes the erection of an amenity building and construction of a driveway.

Eight months ago the council’s planning authority received an application from Nigel Baxter for consent to change the arable land to equestrian use. At that time, Mr Baxter was in the process of buying the five-acre site for his granddaughter who wanted to keep her five horses there.

Commenting on Mr Sykes’ bid for the caravan site, Paul Rutherford said in a letter of objection: “It would appear that the council was hoodwinked by the original application to turn the land into equestrian use with water and electricity supplies. This was never the actual purpose this land was intended to be used for but an excuse to allow this next phase of development by allowing this. With the change of use application being made so quickly it would appear this change of use was actually the real application in disguise.”Mr Rutherford, who lives on Padley Wood Lane, stated that on December 8 and 9 a flow of lorries took hardcore to the property. He also said there was a number of caravans already on site. He commented: “Both of these actions were taken before planning permission had been granted.”

Site near Stretton View, Padley View Road, Pilsley where the applicant wants to site five caravans for Gypsy households.

A letter from an unnamed source said: “Padley Wood Lane already has farming traffic on it as well as residential traffic and is very narrow, it is also a pedestrian right of way which therefore cannot take a further increase in traffic. Gypsy households usually have several vehicles on site, used for work, and host gatherings of Gypsies with their caravans and move their caravans to and from other sites.”