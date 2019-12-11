Gritters out in Derbyshire tonight as temperatures plummet

Derbyshire County Council’s fleet of gritters will be out on the county’s 1,000 miles of road tonight.
Temperatures are forecast to plummet to -2 degrees overnight, leading to risk of icy roads.
Primary routes will be gritted from 4pm today (December 11), with secondary routes gritted from 8pm.
Primary routes will be re-gritted at 4am tomorrow morning.
Primary routes:
- Are treated during the day and night before bad weather hits.
- Cover around 1,000 miles of road.
- Include major roads including all A roads and heavily used B roads, major bus routes, roads linking towns and larger villages and roads outside bus, train, police, fire and ambulance stations and hospitals.
Secondary routes:
- Cover around 550 miles of road.
- Are generally only treated in the day with the first run being completed by mid-morning.
- Include some bus routes not covered on the primary network, particularly in residential areas, and roads to smaller villages.
- Include well-used main roads through housing estates and villages.
- Are pre-treated before bad weather hits, where possible, but primary routes take priority.
To check if your route will be gritted, click here: https://apps.derbyshire.gov.uk/applications/latest-winter-update/#13/53.1668/-1.4086