Green light for 100 homes- and £800,000 investment boost- in Bolsover

Plans to build more than 100 homes in Bolsover have been given the go ahead- with developers pledging to invest an extra £800,000 in the district.

Jones Homes are set to develop 127 homes in the district after snapping up a 16-acre site off Oxcroft Lane.

These are some of the new houses you'll soon be seeing in Bolsover.

Cavendish Park will sit next to the firm’s existing Cavendish Grange blueprint, where 35 homes are currently being built.

Planning consent for the new development has been secured and preparation works have now commenced on the site.

As part of its planning agreement, Jones Homes will contribute in the region of £800,000 to support the local community and infrastructure as it grows.

Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing director for Jones Homes, said: “As relative newcomers to Bolsover, we have identified that there is strong demand for high-quality new homes in the area. Cavendish Grange has been exceptionally well received.

“The homes at Cavendish Park will be built to the same high standards, with luxurious details in every home.

“This, combined with the quality of our build and the convenient location on the edge of the town, means we are confident this next development will be equally popular.”

She added: “Jones Homes is firmly committed to investing in Bolsover.

“We are pleased to have secured more land and to be funding the delivery of the infrastructure required to support these new homes.”

Jones Homes’ planning consent requires the company to pay in the region of £460,000 towards education; £134,000 for open spaces; £169,000 for traffic monitoring and improvements; £56,000 for improvements to Mill Lane; and £12,500 for monitoring of its residents’ travel plan.

There will be public open space within Cavendish Park and a footpath and cycle link to Shuttlewood Road will be created.

For more information on Cavendish Grange, call 01246 823204 or see jones-homes.co.uk

The show home at the development is open to visitors from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday or 11am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

