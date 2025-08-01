The landlords of a Derbyshire town centre pub have shared their sadness after confirming the venue will close permanently this weekend – with rising costs leaving it unsustainable for them to remain at the helm.

The Black Bull, located on Hill Top in Bolsover, is set to close its doors permanently this weekend – with rising costs leaving it unsustainable for the landlords to continue running the pub.

In a Facebook post, the landlords said: “It is no fault of anybody’s and not up to us, however, it is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I write this post. The Black Bull will no longer be trading after this Sunday.

“The running costs are unfortunately too much, and as far as business goes, is no longer cost effective, so we have made the decision to no longer trade.

“Myself and Nathan have put months of work and money into this wonderful little pub and have had a blast running it, and of course seeing you wonderful customers return.

“We have had an amazing time, and hopefully you guys have too.”

The team expressed their gratitude towards the Bolsover community and their regular customers – and urged them to enjoy their last weekend at the pub.

They added: “We are so grateful to be in such a good community of people, and for those who haven’t made it any easier for us, it’s a shame – but things happen sometimes that are out of our control.

“I wish whoever decides to take on the building the best of luck, and hopefully whoever takes it on keeps it as a pub, but who knows. The support from the regulars, the people of Bolsover and other business owners has been more than amazing and so overwhelming –so for that we thank you all.

“Let’s make this weekend, the last time we will be trading as The Black Bull, the best we can. Much love, the team at The Black Bull.”