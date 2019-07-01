Grassmoor Guides to host charity concert to honour group leaders fighting cancer

Two caring Grassmoor guides are hosting a charity concert to show support for their group leaders after they were diagnosed with cancer.

Chloe Elliott, 15, and Leah Hall, 14, who attend 1st Grassmoor Guides, have worked hard organising Musical Madness in honour of leaders Lisa and Sandra.

The show will take place at Tupton Hall School, where Chloe is a pupil, on the evening of Thursday, July 11.

It will feature 24 toe tapping numbers performed by students from Tupton Hall, Hasland Hall and Kickers Dance School.

Chloe said: “Sandra, or ‘Mrs M’ as we call her, has been fighting bowel cancer and Lisa has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Proceeds raised will go to Stand Up 2 Cancer and also part-fund our trip to Camp Peak 22 later on in the summer.

“Fundraising is a big part of what we do at Guides, and this seemed like a great way to do something positive and show how much we value Mrs M and Lisa.

“As well as the performance itself there are some fantastic raffle prizes up for grabs, such as tickets to see School of Rock in London’s West End. We’re hoping people will come along and enjoy the show for a good cause.”

The show will run from 7pm until 9pm.

Tickets are priced at £3 and raffle tickers at £1 per strip. They can be purchased by emailing Chloe at poohbear080903@gmail.com

READ MORE: CHESTERFIELD CAMPAIGNER ANNE DEMANDS MPS ACT ON CLIMATE CHANGE