Gracie Spinks’ funeral: Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins offers condolences to loved ones
Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has expressed his condolences to Gracie Spinks’ loved ones on the day of her funeral.
Mr Perkins attended the 23-year-old’s funeral service at St Bartholomew's Church in Old Whittington this afternoon.
After the service, Mr Perkins told the Derbyshire Times: “So many people loved Gracie and have been touched by her tragic loss.
“That was certainly evident by the overwhelming number of people who turned out today.
“Everyone was very moved by the huge procession of horses and riders who followed Gracie’s coffin, and the service was a wonderful tribute to her.
“The church and churchyard were packed and the procession and service have been viewed by many thousands of people online – this is an event which has united the people.
“It has been an emotional day and my thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Gracie’s family and friends and everyone affected by what sadly happened to her.”