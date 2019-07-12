Go behind the scenes at Chesterfield Crematorium at Open Day

Ever wanted to know how your local crematorium works?

Chesterfield residents are invited to attend an Open Day at Chesterfield and District Crematorium on Sunday, July 21.

Taking place from 10am to noon, the event is open to anyone who would like to chance look behind the scenes at the workings of the Brimington crematorium and ask any questions they may have relating to cremations, burials or funeral services.

There will also be the opportunity to learn more about memorial schemes, options available for the disposal of cremated remains and different options available to commemorate a loved one.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “This is an annual event and is organised to raise awareness about the variety of services provided relating to cremations, burials or funeral services.

“Anyone who comes along will have the chance to speak to our trained team of staff who can answer any queries and dispel any worries individuals may have about organising a service of any kind.

“No booking is needed, so feel free to just come along.”

For more details, call the crematorium on 01246 345888 or email bereavement.services@chesterfield.gov.uk

