Glapwell roadworks in place for another 10 days

Roadworks at The Hill in Glapwell that are causing travel misery for thousands of commuters are set to remain in place for another ten days.

There are currently two way traffic lights on The Hill, congesting one of the main routes north out of Mansfield and to the M1..

The Hill in Glapwell

Many commuters have sought alternative routes for the duration of the roadworks.

However, the traffic is going nowhere fast, as the works are set to be in place until June 17.

Western Power Distribution are undertaking trenching in the tarmac footway to install high voltage cable.