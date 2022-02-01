Girl, 13, missing from her Derbyshire home
Derbyshire police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager.
Macy Wright, 13, was last seen at her home in the Hadfield area of Glossop at 2pm on Monday.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are concerned for her safety.
“It is believed that Macy, who was last seen wearing a black jacket and shorts, may have made her way to the Levenshulme area of Manchester."
Anyone who may be able to help officers find Macy should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 887-310122.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.