Girl, 13, missing from her Derbyshire home

Macy Wright, 13, was last seen at her home in the Hadfield area of Glossop at 2pm on Monday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are concerned for her safety.

“It is believed that Macy, who was last seen wearing a black jacket and shorts, may have made her way to the Levenshulme area of Manchester."

Derbyshire police have released this picture of missing Macy Wright.

Anyone who may be able to help officers find Macy should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 887-310122.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101