Gin and Prosecco festival on its way to Dronfield

Gin and prosecco lovers rejoice.

A Dronfield pub is hosting a festival celebrating your favourite tipples this month.

The event will run between June 28-29 at The Blue Stoops.

This is the third year running that the pub has held a popular Gin Festival but in 2019 they're pulling out the stops by adding prosecco into the mix.

There will be 50+ gins from across the globe, all of which will be 'served with plenty of ice, Franklin & Sons tonic and accompanied with garnishes'.

There will also be a range of prosecco cocktails on offer alongside a range of beer and live music, for £10 per person.

“We just love this event, it is one of the team's favourite every year, the staff get to showcase their expertise and it is always great fun," said Hannah Beddow, general manager at the Blue Stoops.

“For just £10 and a booking fee, you get a whole host of exciting bits to make your festival experience even more fun.

"You get a wristband, allowing you exclusive access to our gin and prosecco tent, a True North gin glass to use during the event and you get to take it home when you are done.

"Plus, our gin guide which is curated especially for this event, filled with all our delicious gins and finally a complimentary gin. When you arrive just grab your token, head to the bar and get your first drink on us.”

To book your tickets for the biggest gin festival in Dronfield, visit bit.ly/Gin-Fest-1