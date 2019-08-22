GCSE success for students at Mount St Mary’s College in Barlborough

Pupils at Mount St Mary’s College are celebrating after achieving some ‘excellent’ individual results in their GCSE exams.

Evie Cullen achieved outstanding results in 11 GCSEs with 9s in Spanish, Religious Studies, History and English Literature, 8s in French, Biology, Chemistry and English Language, and a 7 in Physics.

Evie Cullen with her parents.

Under the new scoring method a 9 is the highest mark a pupil can achieve in a GCSE exam, with a 7 the equivalent of Grade A.

Evie, who went to the Mount’s prep school Barlborough Hall School, is going onto study A-levels in Spanish, Politics and English Literaure in the Mount’s Sixth Form. She said she was thrilled with her results.

“It’s been an awful week waiting for my results and I was up at 1am this morning – I couldn’t sleep,” she said.

“I’m really looking forward to moving up to the Sixth Form and after my A-levels I hope to spend a year abroad.”

Lily Mae and her mum Keighley.

Evie’s mum Sarah Cullen said she was ‘delighted’ with her daughter’s results.

“Evie’s worked so hard and the teachers at the Mount have been so supportive – it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Toby Harrison, who is 15, is also celebrating after achieving amazing results in 10 GCSEs.

Toby got 9s in English Literature and Maths, 8s in Chemistry, English Language, Geography, Physics and Spanish, and 7s in Business, Latin and Religious Studies.

Toby, who is an academic scholar at the Mount and a keen bridge player out of school, said he was ‘over the moon’ with his results.

He will move into the Mount’s Sixth Form in September to study for A-levels in Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics.

“I’m very relieved and it’s been a really hard wait,” he said. “I’ve thought to myself so many times that there was nothing I could do to change the results, but now I’ve got them it’s great.”

Toby attended Barlborough Hall and his sister Pollyanna is also a pupil at the Mount.

Toby’s mum Liz said: “We are just so pleased. He started at Barlborough when he was just over three. He has done so well, it’s fantastic!”

Barlborough Hall School head teacher Karen Keeton said: “It was wonderful for Evie and Toby to receive these incredible results today.

“She began her academic journey with us at Barlborough Hall and has continued to flourish at the Mount.

“I can’t wait to see her succeed in the Sixth Form.”

Lilly Mae Connor, achieved 8s in Art & Design, Biology, Business and English Language, 7s in Spanish, Religious Studies and Maths, and 6s in Chemistry and English Language.

Lily Mae joined the Mount in Year 9 from Handsworth Christian School.

“I’m maybe going to re-think my A-level choices before I move up to the Mount’s Sixth Form given the results I’ve got today,” she said.

“I’m absolutely thrilled.”

Lily Mae’s mum Keighley said she was delighted with her daughter’s results.

“It was a big thing to move schools but we’re thrilled with her progress,” she said.

“We heard her scream when she saw the results this morning and we knew she’d done well.”

Rose Coughlan was thrilled after passing nine GCSEs with an 8 in Religious Studies, 7s in English Language, English Literature, 6s in Art & Design, Biology and Classical Civilisation, a 5 in French and 4s in Chemistry and Maths.

Rose said: “I’m staying for Sixth Form here to do A-levels in Classics, English Literature and Religious Studies and then hopefully do a degree in art history.”

Sports scholar Mason Crookes will now study for an A-level in Physical Education after doing better than he thought he would in his GCSEs.

Mason, who will play scrum-half for the Mount’s First XV in September, had been planning to study for a C-TEC in PE but has changed his mind.

“I’m really pleased,” he said. “I’ve been pretty calm in the run-up to today but now I’ve got my results I’m really happy.”

His mum Victoria, added: “He has done better than I thought he would – I’m delighted for him.”

Obimobi Onyeujwu-Onyenso who joined the Mount in Year 11 from Lagos, achieved a 9 in Religious Studies, 8s in Physics and English Language, 7s in Biology, English Literature and Maths, 6s in Chemistry and French and a 5 in Physical Education.

Headmaster Dr Nicholas Cuddihy said: “We have celebrated some great results here at Mount St Mary’s College today.

“It’s wonderful to see the effort, commitment and hard work of both pupils and staff being rewarded with some great grades.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming many of these students into our Sixth Form in September along with those joining us from other schools across the region and further afield.

“We’re also very pleased to confirm that a new Sixth Form area will be available to this wonderful cohort of students in the forthcoming months which will further enhance all that we will be able to offer.

“It is hard to believe that the summer holidays are almost over. We will have a very busy campus next week as pre-season training begins in earnest and final preparations are made for the new academic year.”

