Gas supplies restored to most residents in Wirksworth

Gas supplies have now been restored to most residents in Wirksworth after a burst water main flooded part of the network.

Engineers from gas company Cadent will visit the remaining properties, where they have either been unable to gain access, or where water needs to be pumped out of gas service pipes before the reconnection of gas supply, today (Monday).

Contact cards are also being left at properties that engineers have been unable to access with instructions on how to arrange for an engineer to come and reconnect the gas supplies.

Anyone who is going to be out should call Cadent on 0345 835 1111, or leave a key with a friend or nightbour.

Darren Elsom, Director of Cadent’s East Network, said: “It is great that we’ve been able to restore gas to the vast majority of the affected properties in Wirksworth.

“We’re grateful for everyone’s continued patience and we’ll continue to do all we can to get the small number of remaining properties back on gas as soon as possible.”

Anyone with enquiries about the incident or who is concerned about a neighbour, should call 0345 835 1111, or visit us the mobile incident support unit in Market Place.