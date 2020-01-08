Funeral parlour plan for former Staveley fish store

From fur to funerals – plans have been unveiled to open a funeral parlour in a former Staveley pet grooming store.

Spire Funeral Services, of Derby Road, Chesterfield, has applied for planning permission to convert the retail unit at 11 Church Street into a funeral parlour.

The plans also include an extension to the rear of the building, “to replace and extend an existing, poor-quality, ‘lean-to’, covered conservatory”, as well as a replacement front window and the “raising of the roof height to allow for creation of a second-floor apartment”.

The planning application says the premises were last used as a pet grooming shop, although this ended on November 1.

Previously, the building was also home to aquatic specialist Fish Inc.

A decision on the application is expected from Chesterfield Borough Council, the local planning authority, by the end of March.