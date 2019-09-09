Funeral details announced for Chesterfield 'murder victim'

The funeral of a Chesterfield man who was allegedly murdered will take place next week.

Philip Allen's funeral service will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium at 1.10pm on September 17.

The late Philip Allen.

Donations in memory of the 47-year-old can be made at the funeral.

For more information, contact Chesterfield-based Spire Funeral Services on 01246 221555.

Mr Allen was allegedly assaulted on Birchover Court, Highfield Lane, Chesterfield, on June 27.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries where he remained until he died on July 17.

Jordan Maltby, 26, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield, was charged with the murder or Mr Allen and is next due to appear in court on September 10.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released on bail.

Following Mr Allen's death, his sister, June, paid tribute to him.

