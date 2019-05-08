Fundraising campaign launched for family who lost belongings in Chesterfield house fire

A fundraising campaign has been launched for a Chesterfield family who lost belongings in a house fire.

Firefighters attended the blaze on Cobden Road, off Newbold Road, just after 4am last Thursday.

Damage caused to house on Cobden Road, Chesterfield, after a fire.

The blaze engulfed the ground floor of a two-storey terraced property.

Adjacent properties were evacuated.

One man was given oxygen therapy and was later taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Another adult and a teenager were taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

The most likely cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical fault, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Pictures from the scene show serious damage caused including blackened windows and doorways.

Lisa-Marie Dickinson, 31, who lives on the street and has set up a fundraising page for the family, said: “I was woken up by what I thought were lights and I heard someone shout ‘hurry’ so I looked out my bedroom window and saw the blaze coming out of their front door.

“The ambulance crew was parked across our drive and I saw them take a teenage boy in with an oxygen mask on. I closed the curtains after that so they could treat the boy in privacy. I’ve heard that they are all okay, thank God, but all their belongings are destroyed. I’d just like to raise as much money as possible to help them get back what they have lost in the fire. I have just over £400 so far.”

Ms Dickinson hopes to raise £500 for the family.

The Just Giving page states: “Raising money to help the family affected by the house fire to repair their home. Also to illustrate our care and support as a community. Everything has been destroyed. Please donate, no matter how small."

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted at the time that Chesterfield, Staveley and Clay Cross crews attended the fire.

The service said: “This was the ground floor of a two-storey terraced property well alight. Four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet used to fight the fire.”

Donate to the family here.