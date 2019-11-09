Fundraising campaign launched for Derbyshire school left devastated by flooding

An online fundraising campaign has been launched to help a Derbyshire school seriously affected by this week's floods.

This JustGiving page seeks to raise £5,000 to assist Rowsley Primary School with repairs to extensive damage.

The scene inside Rowsley Primary School.

The page states: "Our beautiful community and our little school in Rowsley have experienced the toughest and most challenging 24 hours most of us have ever seen.

"The school is positioned at the confluence of both the River Wye and the River Derwent which both burst their banks last night, flooding the nearby A6 and cutting off most other major routes.

"Despite heroic efforts into the early morning by Rowsley teaching staff, they were unable to stop the flood water from surging into the school and causing the extensive damage you see in the pictures.

"The school will remain closed until it has been expertly assessed but the likelihood of our children getting back into their much-loved classrooms anytime soon is unlikely.

"We would like to help that process along and start raising funds as soon as possible to assist both with temporary and permanent solutions.

"The school will most likely be covered by insurance but it is unlikely to truly cover the cost of rehoming the children, replacing all equipment and putting the school back to a liveable standard.

"We realise that in the run up to Christmas a donation to our fund may be a stretch but if everyone who sees this post just gave a pound, and shared it with all of their friends, it could accumulate enough to make a difference.

"Rowsley school holds such a very special place in all of our hearts and is itself the heart of our village community."

