Full list of Derbyshire coronation bank holiday events including pub celebrations, free alcohol and dog show

King Charles III’s Coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6 but celebrations in Derbyshire have been planned for the entire week.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST

Various events are set to take place across the county between May 2 and May 8 to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Derbyshire residents are going further than street parties – with live music, free fizz, a pub lunch, charity events and even a dog show planned in the county.

The little ones will be able to dress up as kings and queens and try out huge bouncy castles.

Here is the full list of the events held in North East Derbyshire villages and towns.

Residents and visitors in Chesterfield are invited to a special tea dance to help celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. The Ashby “Little” Big Band with six musicians and a singer will be on hand play a mix of ballroom and sequence at this special event that will be held in the auditorium at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Tuesday, May 2. Hosted by Chesterfield Borough Council, the event will help to mark the first Coronation of a UK monarch for nearly 70 years. Tickets are priced at £7.50 and can be purchased at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01246 345 222. The event will take place between 2.30 pm and 5.30pm.

1. Coronation Tea Dance with Ashby Big Band, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield

First Brimington Brownies are organising a community ‘Right Royal Celebration’ with music, food, children’s entertainer and games to bring the community together. The event will be hosted on May 9 at St Michael's Church Hall and Village Green, Church Street in Brimington.

2. King Charles III Community Coronation Celebration, Brimington

Tapton’s Coronation Celebration will be held at The Lockoford Inn on May 6. The event will consist of stalls- including an ice cream van, cakes, scones and more. There will be hot sandwiches and a variety of drinks available at the Lockoford Inn. There will be a variety of activities for children and even an opportunity to have your photo taken with the king himself next to a life sized cut out. Raffles are planned as well to keep raising funds for community activities in the future.

3. Tapton’s Coronation Celebration

Bolsover Castle will be opening the doors to the local community of Bolsover to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation on Monday, May 8. Castle will become a hub for local community groups, exciting family activities and a right royal celebration to mark this historic occasion. Entry to the Castle will be free for residents of the S44 postcode and entry to the event space (prior to the red Castle gates) will be free for all for the duration of the event. As part of the celebrations, volunteer led guided tours will offer the chance to delve deep into the history of Bolsover Castle and William Cavendish’s links to the royal family. Costumed storytellers will bring to life the people behind Bolsover Castle and the wall paintings that lie within. Baroness Bolsover will be roaming the Castle grounds. Participants will be able to have a go in a mini jousting arena to see who can be crowned the jousting champion of Bolsover Castle. There will also be a chance to meet community groups from across Bolsover.

4. Bolsover Castle Coronation Celebration

