4 . Bolsover Castle Coronation Celebration

Bolsover Castle will be opening the doors to the local community of Bolsover to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation on Monday, May 8. Castle will become a hub for local community groups, exciting family activities and a right royal celebration to mark this historic occasion. Entry to the Castle will be free for residents of the S44 postcode and entry to the event space (prior to the red Castle gates) will be free for all for the duration of the event. As part of the celebrations, volunteer led guided tours will offer the chance to delve deep into the history of Bolsover Castle and William Cavendish’s links to the royal family. Costumed storytellers will bring to life the people behind Bolsover Castle and the wall paintings that lie within. Baroness Bolsover will be roaming the Castle grounds. Participants will be able to have a go in a mini jousting arena to see who can be crowned the jousting champion of Bolsover Castle. There will also be a chance to meet community groups from across Bolsover. Photo: Brian Eyre