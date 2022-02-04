But what about something a bit different this year? If surviving a zombie apocalypse doesn’t turn up the heat, how does some mid-air romance or a G&T they’ll never forget sound?
Here are some great alternative ways to show the one you love how much you care..
And if you’re looking for even more Valentine’s Day inspiration, have a look at our local gift guide – where you can find great presents AND show your love for local independent businesses...
1. Zombie Uprising – Chesterfield
Act out your roles of damsel in distress and superhero zombie killer (whichever way round that may be) and rediscover love with an adrenaline fuelled adventure at Zombie Uprising.
This real-life like experience is not for the feint hearted and there’s nothing much sexy or glamorous about it. But it’s a completely different experience for the couples who like to try new things. 0330 1330158
Photo: Submitted
The Lovers Walk is believed to be the oldest surviving public pleasure ground. It opened in 1740 and has been the meeting place for countless courting couples ever since.
There’s something quite romantic about conjuring up vintage stories lover’s tales as you meander with your other half next to the river. Make your way along the walk and finish with a spot of lunch or a coffee and cake in one of the many authentic eateries available along the promenade.
Photo: Lovers Walk – Matlock Bath
3. Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa
While spas aren’t all that an unusual place for romance, the outdoor infinity pool at Shrigley Hall Hotel sets this one apart from the rest.
The spa pool overlooks the expansive stretch of the dales beyond and priced from just £29 per person for Twilight Access between 6pm and 9pm. There’s also a dinner and spa access package available too that’s both luxurious and affordable.
01625 575 757
Photo: Submitted
4. White Peak Distillery - Ambergate
Take your date for a G&T they will never forget with a tour of the White Peak Distillery in Ambergate.
The Victorian distillery is home to some incredible gin distilling equipment and tells the story of one of Britain’s favourite beverages. Each tour includes three samples with one to take home and a great pre-dinner date.
01260 253245
Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press