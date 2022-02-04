2. Lovers Walk Matlock - Katie King supplied taken.jpg

The Lovers Walk is believed to be the oldest surviving public pleasure ground. It opened in 1740 and has been the meeting place for countless courting couples ever since. There’s something quite romantic about conjuring up vintage stories lover’s tales as you meander with your other half next to the river. Make your way along the walk and finish with a spot of lunch or a coffee and cake in one of the many authentic eateries available along the promenade.

Photo: Lovers Walk – Matlock Bath