Friends gather to pay tribute to 'Chesterfield legend' after her sudden death aged 56

Friends described Sharon Courtney as a 'Chesterfield legend' following her death aged 56

Sharon Courtney sadly passed away at her home in Newbold at the end of last month.

The 56-year-old was a familiar face to many in Chesterfield town centre having visited the area on a daily basis before the pandemic hit – and friends say that lockdown took a toll on her.

On Friday, her friends with whom she had met through her travels into the town joined together for a small memorial service outside the Potato Van on Burlington Street where Sharon was a regular customer.

Friends Aldine Boyce and Gill Sims gathered to pay tribute to Sharon outside the Baked Potato van on Burlington Street

Aldine Boyce, who helped organise the memorial event, said: “She was beautiful and one of her own. She used to be in every conversation and was such a social person, I just can’t believe she has gone.”

Aldine told how Sharon, who lived alone but was visited by a carer, felt unwell three weeks before her death.

After leaving her friends in town a week later, she could not be reached by phone and was later found dead.

Ted Edwards who runs the Baked Potato van on Burlington Street paid tribute to Sharon who was a loyal customer of his

Mum-of-six Amanda Bradshaw said Sharon actually guessed she was going to give birth to her twin girls, Betsy and Binky, before she even knew herself.

Paying tribute, she said: “I’m just gutted and can’t believe it has happened. Sharon liked to be in a routine and she would be at Costa in Tesco every morning at 7.30am. She was a Chesterfield legend and was such a special person and a lovely lady who loved her food.”

Another friend, Tracey Struggles, who had known Sharon around 10 years, said: “Sharon loved children and she loved them as they were her own because she didn’t have any of her own.

"She was a force to be reckoned with and was somebody you could turn to. She always saw children as a gift to be treasured and you could see the warmth come from her and she knew how to talk to them and how to handle them.

Local Vicar says a prayer with Sharon's friends at the Baked Potato van.

"She would spoil them if she wanted to...she was known as nanny Sharon. She just had such a positive outlook on life and made a positive impact on everyone she met.”

