Fresh concerns raised over flooding outside Chesterfield primary school

Fresh concerns have been raised about flooding at the site of Hady Primary School in Chesterfield.

Councillor Ross Shipman, the Liberal Democrats' prospective Parliamentary candidate for North East Derbyshire, sent the Derbyshire Times these pictures of standing water outside the school on Hady Lane.

Flooding outside Hady Primary School. Picture submitted by Ross Shipman.

Coun Shipman said: "The Derbyshire Times ran a story on this issue in 2014 and it's still not sorted.

"It can't possibly be safe with all this standing water with young people nearby."

He added that a solution was needed so parents 'haven't got to do ninja warrior every time it rains'.

Commenting on the issue on Coun Shipman's Facebook page, Dawn Nash said: "I hope something can get sorted for the good of all the children."

Lucy Banks added: "It's been like it for years - it really is filthy water too."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Flooding on the drive at Hady Primary School is a longstanding issue.

"In 2014 we suggested that the school could apply for some match funding to pay for some soakaway drains on the drive. The scheme that we recommended at the time cost £25,000. The school didn't apply for the match funding so that scheme didn't go ahead.

"The Government passed the budget for smaller schemes like this from the council to schools some time ago, so responsibility for the flooding on the drive does lie with the school. Should the school now wish to apply for match funding our offer of 2014 to pay half the cost would still apply."

The Derbyshire Times asked Hady Primary School for a comment but had not received one at the time of publication.

