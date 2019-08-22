Frederick Gent School in Alfreton hail ‘strong’ GCSE results

Students and staff at Frederick Gent School in Alfreton are celebrating strong GCSE results.

The Two Counties Trust sponsored school has seen vast improvements in key subject areas today (Thursday, August 22) – including English and Maths.

Students collect their GCSE results.

Overall, 69 per cent of students at the school achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and Maths, a great improvement on last year’s 53 per cent pass rate – a 4 being the grade set by the Government as a pass.

Beyond these figures, there were some outstanding individual success stories to highlight:

Zach Stears who secured five 9s, three 8s and two 7s, a fantastic set of results.

Tom Reeson who secured three 9s, four 8s and three 7s.

Ashley Butler and Tolic Antill also both got two Grade 9 results.

Libby Brooks got four 8s and four 7s.

The student who has made most progress over their five years at Frederick Gent was James Thornhill.

One of Frederick Gent’s pupils said: “Staff have always been encouraging, supportive, helpful and willing to go beyond to help us achieve”.

The results that the school has achieved are testament to the team work and collective effort that the school is all about – it is genuinely ‘Team FGS’ that has produced this success.

Chris Woollard, headteacher at Frederick Gent School, said: “We are thrilled with today’s record breaking results, of which students, staff and families of our school can all be incredibly proud.

“These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication shown by our students, parents and our excellent staff.”

“I would like to wish the students of Frederick Gent School all the best in their future endeavours and I hope they go on to enjoy the success they deserve in the next chapter of their lives.”