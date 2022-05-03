Former nightclub and cinema in Chesterfield fails to sell at auction

The building on Cavendish Street was advertised at £350,000 plus fees ahead of the auction of properties nationwide on April 28, 2022.

A spokesperson for SDL Property Auctions said: “Cavendish Street didn’t quite get to where it needed to be in the auction and therefore didn’t sell.”

The part-tenanted and part-vacant Art Deco-style property is currently featured on SDL Property Auctions site as being available for £375,000.

The former Department nightclub on Cavendish Street, Chesterfield, is still on the market after failing to sell at auction.

The listing states: “We feel the building would lend itself well to being redeveloped into a variety of schemes, perhaps a mixed use commercial residential and office. This would be subject to applying and receiving planning consent.”