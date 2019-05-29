Former member of British Army was found hanged at his Buxton home on Christmas Day, inquest hears

A former member of the British Army was found hanged at his home on Christmas Day last year, a court heard.

Lance Gwilliam, of Leek Road, Buxton, was 35 when he passed away.

An inquest into Mr Gwilliam's death was opened at Chesterfield coroners’ court on Wednesday.

Coroner Matthew Kewley said during the brief hearing: "Mr Gwilliam was found hanged at his home on Christmas Day last year.

"It appears he previously had a career in the British Army.

"At the time of his death he was an electrical engineer."

Mr Kewley told the court that post-mortem tests indicated Mr Gwilliam died of ligature occlusion of the neck, airways and vasculature.

Mr Kewley said a full inquest into Mr Gwilliam's death would take place at Chesterfield coroners' court on June 19.

He added: "I hope to hear live evidence from a number of witnesses, including Mr Gwilliam's partner and mother.

"I'll also read out statements from a number of other witnesses, including a police officer and two of his friends.

"I wish to pass on my sincere condolences to Mr Gwilliam's family."