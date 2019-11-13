Former Duckmanton cafe owner set to launch book

A Derbyshire woman has written a book about grief, forgiveness and lasting friendship.

Diane Hawkins will launch her work of fiction, called A Gift from Above Touches a Paw of Fate, at Suzy's Beauty and Skin Clinic on High Street, Clay Cross, between 11am and 1pm on November 20, 22, 28 and 29.

Diane Hawkins.

Diane - who used to run Diane's Tasty Bites in Duckmanton - said the idea for the book came following the death of her beloved dad and pets.

She added: "I didn't want my customers to see a miserable face as they walked in - so I put a front on.

"Eventually we had to sell the cafe because I was waiting for a hip operation and the pain was to much.

"With my husband out at work, I felt lonely, my depression got worse and I often thought of suicide.

"Then from out of nowhere thoughts kept coming into my head - I am a very spiritual person and I think my dad was helping me.

"The thoughts just flowed - and that was the start of my book.

"The book is fiction and it's about grief, forgiveness and lasting friendship."

