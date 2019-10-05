Former Chesterfield mayoress Pat Bannister dies

Chesterfield Borough Council has announced the death of former mayoress Pat Bannister.

Mrs Bannister, who died on September 25, served as mayoress to her father, William Gorman, in 1977/78.

Mr Gorman was a Labour councillor who represented the Dunston ward until 1987.

Mrs Bannister’s time as mayoress included the visit to the borough of Her Majesty The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh as part of their tour of the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

She leaves three sons, Neil, Martin and Sam.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader, said: “It was with sadness that I heard of the death of former mayoress Pat Bannister.

“As a former mayoress of the borough myself, I would like to pay tribute to another former mayoress. My thoughts are with her family at this sad time.”

Mrs Bannister’s funeral will take place on Thursday October 17, 3.10pm at Chesterfield and District Crematorium.