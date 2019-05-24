Former Chesterfield FC coach speaks out on ‘daily battles’ after suffering brain injury in crash

A former Chesterfield FC coach who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a crash has spoken of his determination to look to the future.

Paul Stobbs, from Clowne, had to be airlifted to hospital following the collision in Chesterfield in which he also suffered a fractured spine.

The 45-year-old had be intubated and spent around two months in hospital.

He cannot remember the year before the crash and still suffers mobility problems and struggles to walk.

Following the crash in December 2016, legal experts were able to secure vital funds to aid his ongoing recovery which will allow him to buy a bungalow and enjoy more independence.

Paul is now speaking out to raise awareness of the effect brain injuries can have on people, particularly with regards to fatigue.

David Withers, expert serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, representing Paul said: “Paul’s story vividly highlights the huge impact that brain injuries can have. The injuries he suffered in the collision have had a profound effect on him and his family.

“More than two years on he still faces a number of challenges to overcome his injuries the best he can.

“While nothing will make up for what has happened we are pleased that Paul can now access the vital treatment and therapies he requires.

“Paul’s case acts is an important reminder of the huge challenges that survivors of such problems can face. Fatigue in particular is a tough issue which can often be misunderstood.”

Paul is married to Tracey. The couple live with their three daughters, Gerri, 21, Bobbie, 13, and seven-year-old Maxie as well as four-year-old son Colt.

Paul had previously worked for an electrical company and wanted to become an electrician.

A car collided with his vehicle when he was crossing from Hickwood Lane over Creswell Road into Station Road,

Paul was airlifted at Sheffield Royal Hallamshire where he spent one month before he was transferred to Chesterfield Royal Hospital. He was then transferred to the Osborne 4 ward at Sheffield Northern General Hospital in January 2017 and was finally discharged home February 2017.

He also suffered a number of other injuries including fractures to his neck. He also suffered from soft tissue injuries to his foot and shoulder.

Paul still experiences issues including sight, speech, memory and sleep problems. He requires a stick to walk.

His injuries mean he has not been able to return to work.

Paul said: “I required a host of rehabilitation support in hospital including occupational therapy, speech and language therapy and physiotherapy.

“I remember having a huge amount of pain in my neck and shoulders and actually struggled a lot with the right side of my body.

“Even when I came home I was still facing a lot of difficulties. Living in a two-storey house was a real problem and I had to sleep downstairs due to my limited mobility.”

“I have been hugely reliant on Tracey since the crash but I am working hard to move forward with my life. This settlement will make a huge difference, as I hope to not only secure further rehabilitation but also plan to buy a bungalow.

“The latter would have a huge effect on me and really help me boost my independence.“

It has been an incredibly difficult few years but I am now getting to the point when I just want to look forward.

It was important to me to speak out as I do worry that some people still do not realise the huge effect that such injuries can have.”

“Trying to recover has been a daily battle, but I am finally reaching a point where the future is looking a little brighter.”

