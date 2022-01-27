Florist fundraises to help heartbroken Derbyshire mother replace flowers stolen from baby’s grave

Sian Woodger, 22, tragically lost her son Kaylan last year. She and her partner Kyle were expecting twins but after Sian was induced, Kaylan sadly passed away, with his umbilical cord having wrapped around his neck.

Sian was visiting her son’s grave in Bolsover on Christmas Day when she realised that flowers spelling out his name, as well as ‘son’ and ‘grandson’, had been stolen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha Morehen is hoping to help Sian replace the flowers that were taken from Kaylan’s grave.

Natasha Morehen, 19, is the owner of Floral Blossoms in Staveley. She set up a JustGiving page this week to raise the money to replace Kaylan’s flowers, and said she was inspired to do so after reading about what happened to Sian.

“I was the florist that did the flowers for Kaylan’s funeral, and when she came in to order them, she explained what it was for. A friend of mine then sent the link to her story in the DT.

“I spoke to my mum and she said that it was such a sad story in the beginning, having lost her newborn. We tried to think if there was any way we could help, and this only felt right, because it’s such a hard time for her and her partner.

“With Covid and people struggling for jobs, it is hard at the moment, but even just 50p or a pound will help them.”

Natasha is hoping to raise £825 towards the cost of the flowers, with nearly £400 having been donated so far. One anonymous individual has donated £200 to the fundraiser and Sian said she was thankful for the generosity of everyone who has contributed.

“I really appreciate everyone that has donated towards my baby’s flowers. To people that have donated anonymously, could you please message me so I can thank you directly.

“We are all so overwhelmed by the support and people’s kindness towards Kaylan. We will always be grateful for the support and that my baby will have his beautiful flowers back.”