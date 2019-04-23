Floral tributes left at scene of fatal crash in New Whittington

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal crash in New Whittington.

Police closed a section of Eckington Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield, on Saturday for several hours following the collision which happened at about 12noon.

Tributes have been left at the scene of a crash in New Whittington on Saturday.

A number of police cars attended the scene and a police cordon was in place.

No official information has been released by Derbyshire police yet.

Tributes left at the scene indicate the victim was a man called Wayne.

One tribute reads: "My beloved son Wayne forever in my heart. Til we meet again. Dad xxx."

Another reads: "To my darling son, love you loads. Going to miss you loads. Lots of love ma xxxxxx."

Another says: "Can't believe you're gone. Only seen you last week. R.I.P mate. You will be sadly missed."

Another adds: "Fly high brother. Always missed never forgotten."

