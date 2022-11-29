First look: Chesterfield’s new M&S set to open its doors tomorrow - take a look in the new store

M&S is preparing to launch their new Chesterfield store at the Ravenside Retail Park – and will be offering prizes for their first 200 customers.

Percy Pig will be on-hand to welcome shoppers to the new store as the team hands out 200 golden tickets to the first customers through the door. Every golden ticket holder is guaranteed a win – whether it’s a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the M&S bakery. To mark the occasion, one lucky customer will win a £200 M&S voucher.

The new store is bigger covering 46,000 sq. ft – twice the size of the previous Chesterfield store. All that extra space is good news for customers, with an array of exciting new M&S products and new shopping features set to be unveiled on opening day – including a ‘Pick Your Own Eggs’ station and a brand-new wine tasting machine, where customers can sample a selection of the M&S wine range just by scanning their Sparks card.

In the new-look foodhall, customers will be met with fresh fruit and veg aisles and a brand-new M&S Bakery serving freshly baked breads, cakes and pastries throughout the day.

In the new, spacious clothing and home department, customers will be able to shop the latest collections for Autumn/Winter across womenswear, kidswear and menswear – and can benefit from additional services including bra fitting appointments and shwopping points.

The opening will be led by store manager, Matt Corker, along with his colleagues – including 100 new recruits – all of whom are excited to show off their new workplace and offer their community the very best service. If you can’t wait until opening day for a peak, they’ve been sharing updates on the M&S Chesterfield Tik Tok.

Matt Corker, Store Manager at M&S Chesterfield, said: “We can’t wait to welcome customers through our doors. The whole team have been working hard behind the scenes to put things together and train our new colleagues, so we’re excited to finally throw open the doors to M&S Chesterfield with a fun-packed opening day celebration! Whether you’re looking for a convenient option for your big family food shop, picking up items for your home, or looking for autumn/winter style inspiration in our clothing department – we’ve got you covered.”

The store is located at Ravenside Retail Park, Markham Road, S40 1TA and will be open Monday – Saturday 8am – 6pm and on Sunday, 10am – 4pm.

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre was invited to look around the store before the opening event.

1. M&S Ravenside First Look. The store is located at Ravenside Retail Park, Markham Road, S40 1TA and will be open Monday – Saturday 8am – 6pm and on Sunday, 10am – 4pm. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2. M&S Ravenside First Look Percy Pig will be on-hand to welcome shoppers to the new store as the team hands out 200 golden tickets to the first customers through the door. Every golden ticket holder is guaranteed a win – whether it’s a free bag of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies from the M&S bakery. To mark the occasion, one lucky customer will win a £200 M&S voucher. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3. M&S Ravenside First Look The new store is bigger covering 46,000 sq. ft – twice the size of the previous Chesterfield store. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

4. M&S Ravenside First Look All that extra space is good news for customers, with an array of exciting new M&S products and new shopping features set to be unveiled on opening day – including a ‘Pick Your Own Eggs’ station and a brand-new wine tasting machine, where customers can sample a selection of the M&S wine range just by scanning their Sparks card. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales