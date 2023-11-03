Fireworks shows are still going ahead in a few parts of Derbyshire while others are casualties of the after-effects of Storm Babet.
Matlock Rugby Club’s fireworks show at Cromford Meadows will now take place on November 11, postponed for a week from November 4.
Events at Chesterfield’s Stand Road, Tupton Rugby Club, Ambergate’s Hurt Arms and Long Eaton’s West Park have all been cancelled because of water-logged grounds posing a risk to public safety.
Tickets are going like hot cakes for the few community firework displays that are on so you’d better move quickly if you want them!
1. Firework display
Are you planning to go to a community fireworks display in Derbyshire? Photo: Peter Greenway/Adobe Stock
2. Codnor
Codnor Community Bonfire & Fireworks to Music is on Friday, November starting at 6pm. There will be fairground rides, a best Guy Fawkes competition with a prize for every entry and hot food served by Codnor Scouts.The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm and the fireworks to music start at 8pm. Free entry. Photo: Adobe Stock/NDABCREATIVITY
3. Ripley
The Midland Railway Centre at Butterley, Ripley, is running firework displays on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. Tickets are still available for Friday's show at 7pm. Saturday is sold out. Adult admission £12.95, child 5-16 £1, under 5s free admission. Book online at https://midlandrailway-butterley.digitickets.co.uk Photo: Midland Railway Centre
4. Belper
Belper Meadows Community Sports Club (beside Belper Town FC) at The Triangle will host the town's biggest bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday, November 4, from 6pm to 8.10pm. The fireworks will start at 7pm. Fire breathers and LED performers will entertain the crowds who can feed their hunger and thirst with burgers and hot dogs, doughnuts and candy floss, hot drinks and mulled wine.Tickets go on sale on October 1 and range from £3 to £23 (individual) and £18-24 (group). Go to www.ticketsource.co.uk Photo: Adobe Stock/Chris Newton/KOTO