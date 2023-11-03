4 . Belper

Belper Meadows Community Sports Club (beside Belper Town FC) at The Triangle will host the town's biggest bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday, November 4, from 6pm to 8.10pm. The fireworks will start at 7pm. Fire breathers and LED performers will entertain the crowds who can feed their hunger and thirst with burgers and hot dogs, doughnuts and candy floss, hot drinks and mulled wine.Tickets go on sale on October 1 and range from £3 to £23 (individual) and £18-24 (group). Go to www.ticketsource.co.uk Photo: Adobe Stock/Chris Newton/KOTO