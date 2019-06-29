Firefighters issue warning after tackling ‘abandoned camp fire’ in Matlock woods

An abandoned camp fire that had to be put out by firefighters in Matlock has triggered a warning from the Service.

Crews from Matlock were called to the camp fire, in Farley Woods, at around 9am this morning (Saturday, June 29).

They used two water backpacks to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Please only have campfires in approved areas to help prevent accidental fire spread in open areas.”

